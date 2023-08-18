JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 10,262,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

