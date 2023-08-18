JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Bank of America

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.58.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 11,547,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. JD.com has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JD.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

