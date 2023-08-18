JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

JD traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 10,262,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

