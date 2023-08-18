Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,760.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 9,313,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Adyen has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

