JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE:JKS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 671,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Snow Lake Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $40,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 547,687 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after buying an additional 473,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

