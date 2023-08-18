JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 312,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 797,221 shares.The stock last traded at $34.55 and had previously closed at $33.38.
Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
