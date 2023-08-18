Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.80.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.25. 16,630,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,857,134. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $447.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 249,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 243,811 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

