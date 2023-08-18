Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JYNT. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

JYNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 139,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Joint has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,604,063 shares in the company, valued at $34,009,062.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 785,712 shares of company stock worth $8,191,930. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Joint by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 273,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 14,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

