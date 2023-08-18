Joystick (JOY) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

