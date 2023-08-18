JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $37.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

AZEK Stock Down 6.0 %

Insider Transactions at AZEK

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

