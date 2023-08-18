JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 2,945,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,843. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

