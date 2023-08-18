JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $386.46

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.46 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 369 ($4.68). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.69), with a volume of 330,293 shares.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £232.67 million, a P/E ratio of -925.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.60), for a total value of £72,600 ($92,096.92). 19.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

