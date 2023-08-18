JT Stratford LLC Invests $247,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,392.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,344.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,075.90. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

