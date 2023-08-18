JT Stratford LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after buying an additional 1,051,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $104.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

