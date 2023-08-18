JT Stratford LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,382 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $47.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

