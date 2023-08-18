JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.