JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,150 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

