JT Stratford LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

NYSE CRM opened at $203.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

