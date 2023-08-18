K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Desjardins

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNTNF
K92 Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.