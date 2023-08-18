Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $494.23 million and $48.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 703,561,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,458,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

