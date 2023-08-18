Kava Price Reaches $0.69 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002611 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $484.09 million and $67.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00041133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 702,250,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,335,280 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

