KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.27.

KB Home Stock Up 1.0 %

KB Home stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 1,071,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,243. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

