Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.40%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

