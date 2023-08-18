Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 269.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

