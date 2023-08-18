Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $24.70

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $24.07. Kenon shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,217 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $119,793,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 260,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kenon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 144.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

