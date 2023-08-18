Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 351 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,119. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $552.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $516.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock worth $360,357,419. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

