Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 839 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

