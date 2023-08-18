Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,082,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,157,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $11,191,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

