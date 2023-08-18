Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $18.11 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,313,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,285,236. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

