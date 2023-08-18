Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 26,047,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,624,949. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

