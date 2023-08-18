Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stryker were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $278.12. 223,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,408. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average is $282.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

