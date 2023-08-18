Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 10,231 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
DLR opened at $121.84 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
