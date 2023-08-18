Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

