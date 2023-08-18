Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.07 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

