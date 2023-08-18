Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $848,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

