Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $948,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lennar by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 313,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $220,794 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

