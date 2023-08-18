Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $179.01 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

