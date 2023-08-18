Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 19,327 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

