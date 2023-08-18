Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $985,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

