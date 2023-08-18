Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 155.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 91,863 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $204.26 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.75.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

