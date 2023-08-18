Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.03. 352,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,519. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.93.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

