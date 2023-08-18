Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 875 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6,798.7% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 319,540 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,105,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,744,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE C traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,487,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

