Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 257 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in RTX were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.17. 1,303,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

