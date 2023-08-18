Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 598 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.10. The stock had a trading volume of 708,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,935. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $504.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.