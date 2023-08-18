Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average of $229.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

