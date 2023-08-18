Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,436. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

