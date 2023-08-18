Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $224.49. 410,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,989. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $241.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average of $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

