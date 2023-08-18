Kevin M. Klemz Sells 1,539 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 677,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,343. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

