KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 6,086,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,967,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

