KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

TGT stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

